Gunshots heard, four injured after neighbours report fight in Pukekohe

Multiple gunshots were heard by a resident in Pukekohe on Sunday. Multiple police cars and an ambulance could be see in the suburb.

Four people have been injured in a firearms incident in Pukekohe, Auckland.

A resident said she heard multiple gunshots shortly after 1pm, with dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing to the scene.

Four people were treated by paramedics, with at least two transported to hospital, a St John spokesperson said.

A resident, who Stuff agreed not to name, said more than 30 police cars rushed to the scene, as well as ambulances and the police chopper, on Sunday afternoon.

She said there was partying at a Birdwood Rd address the whole night, just down the street from where she lived, and she could hear people “screaming their lungs out, not considering neighbours peace at all”.

The resident believed a fight a broke out on Sunday, shortly after 1pm, then shooting.

Police confirmed they were called to Birdwood Road East at 12:50pm on Sunday afternoon after reports of a firearms incident.

A St John spokesperson said they attended the scene, and responded with four ambulances and four rapid response units.

Four patients were assessed, three in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition.

The spokesperson said one of the patients in a moderate condition and the patient in serious condition were transported to hospital, and a third patient was treated at the scene.

A Stuff reporter who was at the scene at 3:30pm said a large group of men wearing could be seen crowded around the end of the street.

“No police could be seen,” the reporter said.