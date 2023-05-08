Shipping container, cars and garden sheds among hundreds of blockages found in Auckland's waterways

More than 650 blockages have been found in Auckland’s waterways after the Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle – over 100 of them considered “critical”, including a shipping container in a North Shore culvert. Eugene Bingham reports on what Auckland Council have found since this year’s extreme weather events – and, what’s being done about it.

Watching floodwaters lurch further up the stairs towards his Auckland house, Anton’s initial worries about the rain turned to fear.

Fear then turned to panic. Down the bottom of his property, a 1.5 tonne shipping container was on the move. He couldn’t believe it.

“The steel container was floating in the water,” says Anton, who didn’t want his full name used for privacy.

“It was so powerful, I was in shock.”

The empty container – one of two he had on his section for his importing business – floated over a fence and landed in an Auckland Council culvert, which runs across his section on the North Shore on January 27 – day one of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.

Later that evening, in that culvert, a thrill-seeker paid the ultimate price for paddling the floodwaters, one of two men on the North Shore who died that night. Anton saw the man before he died and tried to warn him away.

Anton didn’t know what to do that night. He was no match for the water and there was no way he could move the container.

“We were scared to do anything,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff This shipping container was lifted over a fence and dumped in the council culvert on the night of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.

On this night of fear and panic, that fateful and deadly Friday when the city was hammered by record rainfall, nature flexed her muscle in many ways.

In the aftermath of the floods and also Cyclone Gabrielle, dangerous remnants were left behind in the city’s waterways and stormwater system – and they’re still being dealt with, months later.

So too, are important questions around responsibility for keeping the waterways clear, and, whether it’s time to retreat from some areas.

At last count, there were more than 650 blockages across the region’s waterways - of which 125 were considered critical, said Tom Mansell, head of sustainable outcomes for the council’s Healthy Waters division.

He’s leading a major operation, involving council staff and contractors.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tom Mansell, Head of Sustainable Outcomes, Auckland Council Healthy Waters, is leading a huge ongoing operation to clean-up the city’s stormwater system and prevent future blockages.

To get a grip on how bad the problem is, drones have swept over 177km of the worst-affected areas, taking to the air under emergency powers – allowing them to fly across private land, where necessary.

Armed with the information about where the problems were, people on the ground got to work in the water.

Garden sheds, cars, sleep outs, gas bottles – all manner of things have been scooped out of the muddy streams and creeks so far. Mostly though, it’s vegetation.

“As you can see with the machinery, it’s horrendously expensive, so we’ve got to really prioritise,” Mansell said, standing on the banks of the Oratia Stream in west Auckland, while raising his voice above the din of a digger, chainsaws and other heavy-duty equipment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Council staff and contractors are involved in cleaning up the damage from the summer storms, including at this stie in the Oratia Stream, Glen Eden.

This is one of the critical blockages – an exotic tree which has fallen into the stream, dragging with it chunks of the bank.

If left, more land could be devoured by the water, threatening nearby homes.

And in another heavy rainfall, there’s even the chance flooding could breach a bridge on the busy Parrs Cross Road.

The saga of the shipping container in the culvert was another critical blockage. A crane was used to remove it and Anton has since sold the two containers, after council told him he couldn’t have them on the property.

But what hasn’t gone is his fear of what will happen the next time big rains come.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The floods of January 27 in Auckland were unprecedented in living memory.

Trees on the culvert banks pose ongoing danger, he believes. He’s called council previously, who’ve then trimmed branches and removed debris.

But Anton wants the trees removed entirely.

But it’s unlikely council will be doing that any time soon. Mansell said council only gets involved once debris is in the waterway.

Devonport-Takapuna Local Board member Mel Powell said the situation is complicated.

By law, private landowners are responsible for maintaining trees and other issues on the banks of waterways.

“But I think it’s become really unclear who is responsible when you have council drains running through private properties,” Powell said.

Powell says she and other local representatives are advocating for clarity and leadership around the issue, especially for vulnerable communities.

“Where we live in Sunnynook, most of the people who are affected are migrants – English isn’t their first language. How are you supposed to know what you are required to do?”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Trees coming down and dragging part of the bank into waterways are one of the dangers which could cause problems in future heavy rainfall events.

It’s become an even more important issue for her since the night of the floods, when Powell saw the mayhem first hand.

“There was a group of mostly elderly women where water was coming down and the stormwater drains were about to burst and I was thinking, ‘How do I evacuate these homes’?”

She couldn’t get through to emergency services and no one else could reach the women.

“It was chaos,” says Powell.

They eventually got out with the help of the Fire and Emergency crew and family members.

The next morning, walking around helping people and providing reassurance, Powell saw the damage, and what was in the drains and culverts.

“We’re looking at what advocacy we can do to make sure those drains are cleared regularly.”

supplied Morgan Allen of the group West Auckland is Flooding (WAIF) says there needs to be some leadership from central Government over the issue.

Out west, Morgan Allen, a spokesperson for the advocacy group West Auckland is Flooding said it can’t be left to residents to keep waterways clear.

“We’ve got these streams all throughout Auckland that run through a mix of public and private land and sometimes what once was a little steam is now a critical piece of infrastructure,” Allen said.

“So there’s this real divide between what is council responsibility and what is the private owners’”.

Even when people want to fix up the waterway in their backyard, they don’t have the resources.

“As soon as you want to touch a stream bed, the Resource Management Act becomes involved. You’re basically limited to picking up rubbish and that’s it.

“We need some leadership from central government around the maintenance of waterways.”

Mansell says the council, for its part, is listening. And he says the summer storm events have certainly brought the issue to the fore.

“We had significant flooding like we’ve never experienced on any scale in living memory – it was beyond a 1-in-100-year event,” Mansell said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hundreds of blockages remain in Auckland’s waterways after the summer storms.

Which means the clean-up operation is on a scale like never seen before, too. And he says there’s also a big education job to do.

“We need private property owners to be aware of the streams and to know what they should and shouldn’t have in those floodplains.

“You can’t really blame property owners because we’ve never had an event like this so a lot of people didn’t realise perhaps that they had a floodplain in their garden.”

Community awareness of the issue was critical.

But so too is the work going on in council, including modelling work to look at what will be affected in future storms.

“Inevitably, what’s going to happen probably is with new information we’ll adjust the floodplain based on these events that have happened.”

And there are also decisions to be made about the calls for buy-back of land, with conversations happening between the Government, council, the insurance industry and the community.

Ultimately, it seems, the water will have its say, too.

“It’s almost like the stream is taking back its land,” says Mansell. “It’s always had it, and it’s just reclaiming the land it needs to expand.”