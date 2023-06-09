Robo staff, juggling and comedy hat all part of Auckland Council budget talks

Mayor Wayne Brown displayed a range of emotions during day one of discussions over Auckland Council's budget.

Budget meetings are notoriously fun, and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown clearly got that memo.

On Friday – day two of discussions – he turned up in a hat reading: “That’s what I do. I know stuff and I fix things.”

The budget talks have so far not gone the way Brown wanted, with not enough councillors supporting his plan to sell off Auckland Council’s shares in Auckland Airport.

And while it’s not all fun and games, here a five lighter moments from the deliberations:

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Robot staff were wheeled into day one of the Auckland Council budget meeting.

Robo staff

At least three staff had come down with Covid-19 on budget day, but council was prepared and created a robot staff station made up of screens and speakers bunged onto a wheeled trolley.

The high-tech lunch cart allowed the stricken workers to dial in to the meeting and offer their expertise when called on.

Anna Whyte/Stuff Suspended transport minister Michael Wood says he asked his new stock broker to sell his Auckland Airport shares on Wednesday morning.

Last minute heads up

But not all things were so organised, with three councillors only receiving confirmation from the auditor general at 9.30pm the night before the budget debate began that they could vote – despite having an interest in airport shares.

Councillors Chris Darby, Julie Fairey and Wayne Walker all revealed they or their spouses had shares in the Auckland Airport in the lead-up to the meeting, and it was up in the air whether they would be allowed to vote.

Given that they had varying degrees of financial stakes in the airport and the vote could affect the value of share prices, they were given advice that there could be a conflict of interest.

But at the eleventh hour, Assistant Auditor-General Melanie Webb confirmed the office accepted the council’s conclusion that there was no relevant financial interest preventing councillors taking full part in the budget meeting.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland councillor Shane Henderson takes a break during budget negotiations to juggle.

Up in the air

Councillor Shane Henderson took a break from the circus-like negotiations to show off a hidden talent and juggle a few balls.

Clearly someone who likes to stay busy, Henderson asked the room at the end of the meeting whether it might be appropriate to start proceedings at 9am on Friday to provide extra time.

He was met with a unanimous chorus: “No.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Wayne Brown wore a hat reading "That's what I do. I fix stuff and I know things".

Brown means business

It wasn’t all funny hats and chocolate bars from Brown when Albany councillor John Watson asked about a proposal to cut the Hibiscus Coast youth centre.

“I’m just curious about how that has appeared in the budget when other youth centres are not in the firing line,” asked Watson.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown couldn't catch a break when he floated his idea of selling Auckland Airport shares.

“It was the only one that was consulted on, I am told,” Brown said.

“I didn’t see that,” said Watson.

“Well read the small print,” Brown returned.

Staff informed councillors that youth centres are typically funded as a group through grants. She said that the Hibiscus centre was a line item in the long-term plan, which had been unusual.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Christine Fletcher: not a drongo nor a dip shit.

No to drongos

Councillor Christine Fletcher dropped a few choice words when talking about selling the airport shares.

“Not wishing to be a drongo, financially illiterate or a dip shit, I appreciate the opportunity to express myself,” she said, in a callback to previous missives from the mayor.

She said the real debate should be how to tackle expenditure, not just over what assets to sell.