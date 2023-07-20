How international media reacted to the Auckland shooting

Gunshots ring out in downtown Auckland on opening day of Fifa Women's World Cup, as police cordon off streets.

The Thursday morning shooting in downtown Auckland has been widely covered overseas, with many of the reports noting the FIFA Women’s World Cup is about to kickoff in the city.

Three people are dead, including the shooter who was armed with a pump action shotgun. The shooter entered the construction site on Quay St early on Thursday morning. He moved through the building, shooting as he went.

News of the attack was featured prominently on the websites of major news organisations around the world, including CNN, BBC, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Guardian.

Much of the focus in international coverage was how close the shooting had occurred to the start of the World Cup.

It was the lead story on BBC with the headline “Deadly shooting in Auckland hours before World Cup”.

In its coverage, CNN said the incident was “casting a cloud over the Women’s World Cup that was set to start later in the day.”

Despite the shooting attracting attention for how close it was to the start of the World Cup, the tournament is set to kick off as expected on Thursday night in Auckland.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no ongoing risk and the World Cup would proceed as planned.

Screengrab The Auckland shooting was the lead story on BBC.com at 1.30pm.

Football Ferns will play Norway in the opening game of the World Cup at Eden Park on Thursday night.

Hipkins even made it onto the top of one of the main news sites in Norway, not altogether surprising as the Norwegian team’s hotel was near the scene of the killings.

The team’s hotel is a block further along Quay St, but the shooting was not actually at the Norwegian team’s hotel, as reported by VG, one of Norway’s top news sites.

The story was also at the top of the website of newspaper Dagbladet.

Supplied A Google translation of the report in VG, one of Norway’s top news sites.

The Philippines team are staying on the opposite corner from the shooting of the lower Queen St paved area.

Local media group ABS-CBN News reported members of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team were safe “amid reports a lone gunman opened fire at a building site in central Auckland”.

The main sports story about the team on the ABS-CBN site talked about how it’s the “first time ever, Philippine football will be showcased on the global stage”.