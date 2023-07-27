Wayne Brown needs casting vote to escape embarrassing defeat over transport director

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has had to use his casting vote to avoid an embarrassing defeat over his plan to replace veteran councillor Mike Lee on the board of the agency Auckland Transport (AT).

Brown’s recommendation narrowly survived a previous vote on a push by his deputy Desley Simpson, to defer a decision for a month.

Some councillors spoke passionately in favour of keeping Lee on as a director of AT, and when it came to the crunch they were divided 9-9 – needing the mayor to vote again, to get his view to prevail.

Lee is being replaced after just eight months, by senior councillor Chris Darby, who will join councillor Andy Baker as the second director on the board.