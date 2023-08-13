'Six months in trauma': Muriwai residents gather to remember cyclone's devastation

Muriwai fire chief speaks for the first time: 'It was seconds'

Six months on from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, at least 100 families in the West Auckland community of Muriwai remain stuck in limbo, unable to return home.

Their stickered homes are still waiting for geotechnical assessments from Auckland Council – houses might look safe but the soil beneath them may not be, and insurance companies won’t get involved; residents are told they can’t be insured against “imminent risk”.

Amy Nelson, her partner and their four children only moved back into their Motutara Rd home a week ago, the same week their insurance money for their rental was due to run out.

They spent the first 10 days after the cyclone – which killed two firefighters in Muriwai – in six different temporary accommodations, then moved into a rental in Waimauku until late July.

And while the anguish of the last six months will be coming to a close, Nelson is still thinking about her displaced neighbours.

“For some it’s worse now than it was then,” she said.

“Then there was more support, more understanding from employers. They still don’t have any answers or anywhere to live, and their kids are still struggling.”

Muriwai residents are gathering in remembrance on Sunday, starting with a collaborative sand-art display at Maukatia/Māori Bay at 12pm.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A large landslide above houses in Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14, 2023.

Then there will be a community service at 3pm outside the Muriwai Lodge on Motutara Rd, and from 4pm the Surf Club will host a family barbecue.

Nelson said she felt a “strange range of feelings” moving home, after nearly six months of waiting on a geotechnical report on their house that almost never came.

It took five months before a neighbour went independent and sought a geotechnical report from outside the council team, and found out their red-stickered home was safe – that prompted Nelson and her neighbours to demand answers from the council which soon resulted in their moving home.

“You defer to the wisdom of the geotech engineers initially then you go ‘hang on, this isn’t making sense, we’re not getting answers’,” she said.

“It was a real mix of feelings. We were panicked about what would happen when the insurance money ran out, we were going to be in trouble really quickly.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Muriwai firefighter, David van Zwanenberg, is laid to rest at the Parihoa Farm in Muriwai following his death during cyclone Gabrielle.

But moving home has been essential for her children, aged, 1, 3, 7 and 12. For their 3-year-old especially, who on the night of the cyclone had been discharged from Starship in a cast, having broken her leg in two places, Nelson said.

“Routine is so crucial to her life. She broke her leg and got terribly depressed afterwards, we had to get her help for that, and we had to explain to her that our home was broken, and now it’s fixed, and we can live there. Helping her understand that has been a journey.”

Residents expect there will be a meeting with the council on August 29 – but the meeting is invite-only and so far, the guests don’t know who they are.

The affected families have formed the Muriwai Stickered Resident Group (MSRG) to support affected residents.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai in West Auckland was pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Caroline Bell-Booth, whose home on Domain Crescent is still red-stickered, is a volunteer, and says residents have “spent six months in trauma”.

“We won’t be able to heal from that trauma until we have new permanent homes and are financially free of this burden.”

At a community meeting in August, Auckland Council cyclone recovery manager Mat​ Tucker said he hoped the government and council buyout of flood-affected properties might begin in late October.

Bell-Booth said families who have been told their insurance won’t cover the imminent risk of landslides to their otherwise unharmed house should be prioritised in the buyout process.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Family and friends gather at the funeral of Muriwai volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens at Parihoa Farm in Muriwai, Auckland. Stevens died from injuries received during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sunday’s memorial, she said, will be an opportunity to connect and recognise how far the community has come.

“For the people who are most affected and displaced it will be a timely acknowledgement of the pain and distress we continue to be in.”