What was behind the sewage leak at Auckland's Western Springs College?

A central Auckland secondary school which was forced to close early on Monday due to a major sewage leak will reopen to students on Wednesday, the school has confirmed.

An email sent to parents and caregivers by Western Springs College on Monday, said the sewage leak had seeped into carpets.

“We have a major sewage leak in the school which is seeping into the carpeting and creating a health hazard for all occupants of the main building,” Principal Ivan Davis previously said.

Sewage had been flowing out underneath the toilet doors and out into the foyer area when it was discovered at 12.45pm, just before lunchtime.

Students were held outside for a time before being notified they were being released from school and would transition to online learning.

Davis told Stuff on Tuesday, a blockage in the plumbing system was to blame for the leak.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Principal Ivan Davis said he is unsure of the total cost of repairs following the sewage leak.

“The system wasn't installed with a rodding eye, so the plumber had to remove a toilet pan to get the system blasted out,” Davis said.

“The volume of water to flush the system was not great enough to keep it clear.”

In an update to parents on Monday, the school said it will need compliance certification confirming E coli bacteria is no longer present before it can reopen. Carpet and tiles will need to be uplifted and destroyed.

“There is also a problem of the sewage having leaked under the wall partition between the toilet vestibule and stairwell.”

Davis said the contamination specialists worked through the night to remove the contaminated floor coverings and to swab all the toilet floors and the vestibule entrance area including the stairwell area contaminated with the raw sewerage.

The affected areas are now fenced off, and the school is ready to welcome students back on campus from Wednesday.

“It will be bare concrete floors in those areas, but we’re hoping to get the carpet reinstalled just as soon as it becomes available, and we can get a contractor to instal it.”

He said architects are working with contractors to establish water volumes with the flushing system to establish whether the sewage pipe was built to code.

“We may have to consider regular jetting of the system just to ensure it doesn't happen again.”