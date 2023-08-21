Cost blowout on Auckland rail rebuild raises question about final stage

A cost blowout on the disruptive rebuilding of track foundations under Auckland’s rail network has required extra funding, and left open questions about how and when the final stages will be done.

Waka Kotahi has had to top-up by $75 million, the $330 million Rail Network Rebuild, but that still won’t be enough to complete the final stages due over the next two years.

KiwiRail said the extra funding will allow it to complete on time stage 2, in which the track foundations under the closed Eastern Line are being replaced.

Safety concerns triggered the three-year project to replace the rock foundations up to a metre below the tracks themselves, across the entire network, prompting a second round of lengthy closures which began in 2020.

KiwiRail said inflation was pushing up costs, but as digging began the scale of work needed, grew.

“The outcome of Rail Network Rebuild work in the areas completed so far has resulted in more extensive formation replacement than our geotechnical investigations predicted,” said David Gordon, the Chief Capital Planning and Asset Development Officer.

Auckland’s eastern line is into a 10-month closure, during which commuter trains can’t use the tracks, but KiwiRail says this stage of work will be finished as planned in January 2024.

Further stretches extending west to New Lynn, and south to Otahuhu are also expected to be done by mid-2024 with the confirmed $405m funding.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The area on Auckland's western rail line at New Lynn where ground subsidence has raised concerns about the track, prompting speed restrictions in late 2022.

But KiwiRail said it had to find more funding for the rebuild on the outer reaches of the city network beyond New Lynn to Swanson in the west, and south of Otahuhu and around Papakura in the south.

“We are still developing scope, certainty of costs and potential timings for doing the work, including the extent to which some of these segments can be delivered while still maintaining a modest level of commuter train operations,” said Gordon.

The state rail operator would be talking to the transport agency Waka Kotahi, and also ministers, about how to fund the completion of the Auckland rebuild.

KiwiRail still hopes most of the work can be completed before the commissioning of the City Rail Link, some time in 2026, which will double the passenger capacity of the rail network, shorten travel times in the city centre, and allow more frequent commuter trains.

Jason Dorday/Stuff KiwiRail’s David Gordon announcing the Auckland rail rebuild in late 2022.

“We will still have a year or two to undertake work on the outer parts of the Western Line and Southern Line,” he said.

“We are still finalising the details on the next tranche of work after Stage 2 and expect to announce it – and alternative public transport options – later this year.”

Auckland’s rail network has been seriously disrupted almost continually since mid-2020, when worn tracks were found to be a safety risk, and $200m was spent over six months replacing the tracks and sleepers, followed by Covid-19 impacts on patronage.

The urgency of that surface work displaced the known but then-undisclosed problem of the foundations under the rails, with the “Rail Network Rebuild” starting in January 2023.