Auckland's first two electric ferries take shape for 2024 launch

Two new AT Auckland electric ferries are being constructed at McMullen and Wing in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

Auckland’s two state-of-the-art electric ferries are taking shape in the east of the city, with the first expected to be in the water in 2024.

The 200-seat, carbon fibre ferries are the first in a 10-year programme to replace much of the city’s ageing fleet of dirty, diesel-powered boats, with zero or low-emission ferries.

The ferries are being built by EV Maritime in Mt Wellington, with a $27 million contribution from the government’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), covering about 75% of the costs.

The first of the world-leading designs will be in the water next year and is expected in service in 2025, serving mid-harbour routes to Hobsonville Point and Half Moon Bay.

The 200-seat design has been tweaked to seat 191 and provide covered storage for up to 24 bikes. It has a range of 37km and travels at 25 knots.

Ferries carry only 6% of public transport (PT) users, but their large diesel engines produce 20% of PT’s emissions, with a single diesel ferry burning 750,000 litres of that fuel a year.

Of 27 boats currently being used by three different operators, about half are expected to reach the end of their lives within the next decade.

EV Maritime had been working on the plans for nearly three years before Auckland Transport and the government committed to buying two, in April 2022.

EV Maritime/Supplied Artists impression of AT's first electric ferry, being built by EV Maritime for service in 2025

The electric boat specialist was spun out of established boat-builder McMullen and Wing, and its chief executive Michael Eaglen said design work has included input from Team New Zealand.

Eaglen said carbon fibre construction for ferries was new, but enabled a much lighter boat, which was important due to the weight of batteries.

While the boats edge towards a launch about three months apart, Auckland Transport is working on the charging systems needed initially at the downtown wharves, and some destinations.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Two carbon fibre electric ferries under construction at McMullen and Wing, for Auckland Transport

Large-scale chargers will provide power at 10 times the speed of an electric car charger, meaning for mid-harbour trips, a recharge might take 4-10 minutes.

Auckland’s won’t be the first electric ferry in operation: Wellington-built Ika Rere began service in the capital in March 2022, a 135 passenger vessel thought to be the world’s first high-speed electric ferry.

In mid-August, Wellington Electric Boat Building Company’s managing director Fraser Foote pitched to the Auckland Council’s transport committee the idea of putting its design onto the long Gulf Harbour run.

EV Maritime/Stuff Impression of the interior of EV Maritime's EVM200 electric ferry, built for Auckland Transport for service in 2025.

The two pure electric ferries will be joined by two 300-seat diesel-electric hybrids, one commissioned by AT and the other by operator Fullers360, due on the water in 2025-26.

AT’s hybrid ferry will cost $20m, with the cost split almost evenly between Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi.

EV Maritime said it was in talks with interested parties in Australia, North America and south-east Asia on the high-tech ferries, with Wellington’s WEBCO also fielding overseas approaches.