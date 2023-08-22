Local opposition cans upgrade of Auckland's Upper Harbour Drive cycleway

Auckland Transport's new cycling leaders on getting the city on two wheels. (First published October 2022)

Auckland Transport (AT) is walking away from a proposed upgrade of a contentious cycleway along Greenhithe’s Upper Harbour Drive, after public consultation favoured leaving it as it was.

The decision follows a local uproar, threatened legal action, and the spending of more than $3 million installing then replacing concrete cycle lane separators after dozens of motorists ran into them.

With seven other cycleway projects frozen due to a lack of council funding, the agency said it won’t pursue projects that fail to gain local support.

AT had proposed last year to resolve the opposition to the original $1.5m upgrade of existing painted cycle lanes, by building a $4m two-lane cycle lane on one side of the 4km-long road.

However, 57% of those who took part in public consultation opted for leaving the lanes as they were, with rubber separators that were fitted as an interim solution.

Around 56% of 683 respondents lived on or within 3km of the road.

Not going ahead with the cycleway will avoid AT having to add it to a list of cycling projects that it lacks the funding to go ahead with, three of which are ready to build.

The agency told councillors recently it was $48.1m short over the next two years for proposed cycling improvements, following funding cuts in the council’s 2023 budget.

Todd Niall/Stuff Concrete separators have been installed alongside Auckland's Upper Harbour Drive cycle lanes near Greenhithe, sparking complaints from motorists who have hit them 21072022

“We are getting to the point where we are not going to keep pushing a project that a local board doesn’t want, that’s the directive we’ve had from this committee,” said AT’s Mark Lambert, responding to a question about local cycling improvements which a local board had not supported.

Transport advocacy website GreaterAuckland said AT’s approach of ‘no local support meaning no project’ is a bad one.

“Just like with housing, it’s much easier for a small number of people to loudly oppose change and get Local Board’s to think opposition is larger than it is,” said Matt Lowrie, the website editor.

Bike Auckland had supported the proposed new cycleway, but said it was pragmatic and leaving some protection was better than none that had existed before the project began.

Todd Niall/Stuff More than 30 reports of motorists hitting new concrete cycle lane protectors led to their replacement with rubber

AT acknowledged that opposition to Upper Harbour Drive had probably become entrenched in early 2022, when the agency decided it didn’t need to consult on adding protection to an existing cycle lane.

The head of cycling Adrian Lord said a different approach on nearby Hobsonville Road had worked better, where concept ideas for a protected cycle lane were canvassed with those along the road, before wider consultation.

Lord said local views were not the only criteria weighed up in relation to cycleway design, as immediate safety issues, and broader public support for emissions reduction changes were also considered.

He said the numbers of accidents involving the concrete separators was one of the reasons the agency did not offer the option of returning to an unprotected cycle lane.