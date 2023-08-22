Auckland Light Rail to bypass Māngere Town Centre, against public wishes

The proposed light rail route in Auckland would bypass the Māngere Town Centre, despite strong public support for a stop in the south Auckland hub.

The government’s Auckland Light Rail unit has released the route it will recommend for the southernmost stretch of the project through Onehunga and Māngere.

Still unknown is how and where the route would cross the isthmus from Mt Roskill to the city centre.

ALR is recommending to the project’s sponsors, the government and Auckland Council, that the southern section follow beside the motorway SH20, separate from a future heavy rail earmarked by KiwiRail.

While the route will make a dog-leg into Onehunga’s town centre, it won’t deviate into Māngere town centre, instead passing by 450m away from the edge of the shopping and community precinct.

In public consultation over a Māngere town centre route, or an alternative more distant connection, the strongest support was for the town centre being the best for its “catchment and development”.

The biggest response to the further away route was that it was “too far from the town centre”.

Auckland Light Rail/Supplied ALR has decided against this 2021 concept and doesn’t want to route light rail through Māngere town centre.

ALR acknowledged the public support for a direct stop in the town centre – something which appeared in early renders of the project – but said: “We believe building the route and station next to SH20A would benefit the wider community, being more centrally located for the future Māngere.

“Improvements to the Bader Drive overbridge would help provide better access between new housing developments on the northwest of the motorway, creating a better-connected link to shops and community facilities, and the ALR station,” said ALR.

Supplied ALR had previously promoted a Māngere town centre revitalised by light rail passing through it.

Public consultation was conducted in March and April, and the outcome has just been publicised by the light rail unit.

ALR has yet to make a recommendation on the more contentious part of the route, how it will cross the isthmus, and where stations will be.

The government had previously backed a tunnelled route across the isthmus, and the National Party has opposed the entire project.