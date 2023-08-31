Mysterious rumblings in the night shake homes on Auckland's North Shore

Residents of Selwyn Crescent in Auckland's North Shore have been kept awake for months by a mysterious banging noise

Every night for months, from deep below an idyllic Auckland street, a loud clanging has been echoing up, shaking houses and keeping residents of Selwyn Crescent awake.

The mysterious sounds – described as a mechanical hammering – have been going on since the start of July, leaving residents on the Forest Hill street sleepless and looking for answers.

At one point it was so loud the vibrations were shaking the house closest to the area from where the sound was emanating.

While it has dissipated slightly in intensity in recent weeks, the hammering still carries on from about 5pm through to midnight and occasionally deeper into the wee hours.

”It’s a real problem, it’s getting everyone very stressed,” said David Howe​, the owner of the worst affected house.

He said his tenant, who didn’t want to speak to Stuff, was very frustrated by the constant banging and had sent him videos of the banging and called him while it was going on.

“He’s mystified by it and very keen to get to the bottom of it, but his wife and kids are beside themselves.”

Abigail Dougherty Strange noises are coming from under a house in Selwyn Cres, Auckland.

At first, Auckland Council sent out noise control officers, who tried to figure out where the mysterious sound was coming from.

They weren’t able to identify a culprit, but pointed to the storm water pipes which run underground close to the worst affected house as a possible suspect.

Do you know more? Email troels.sommerville@stuff.co.nz or SMS +6421982426

Both Healthy Waters and council storm water engineers have also been out to have a look, but after sticking a camera down the pipes they were left scratching their heads.

“Our next steps will be to gather further details from residents and examine the camera footage to see if we can identify an issue. We expect this to take place over the next two days,” a council spokesperson said.

Peter Meecham Engineers from Auckland Council have been in the neighbourhood trying to find the source of the banging.

Lizzie Oakes, who lives next door to the worst affected home, said after months of trying to figure out where the sound is coming from, she now tries to tune it out.

“We had some strange few weeks which was like an episode of Stranger Things where the neighbour’s house would just start shaking violently,” she said.

”At some point I heard this banging like someone had come home from shift work and decided to work on their house in the middle of the night.

“I was standing outside in my pyjamas, jandals and puffer jacket wondering what was going on.”

Some people even suggested it might be the “Wilberforces” from Maurice Gee’s Under the Mountain tunnelling underneath her house, she said.

“I just want to know what it is.”

Howe is convinced it’s noise from a construction site that is travelling up the pipes, but pinpointing where it might be coming from has been impossible.

He hopes someone who watches the video at the top of the story will see it and know exactly what is making the noise.

“There’s no end in sight, so I hope that someone hears it and says ‘I know exactly what that is.’”