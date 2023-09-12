Crash blocking Auckland Northern Motorway northbound lanes north of Albany

A crash about 6am Tuesday blocked northbound lanes on the Auckland Northern Motorway north of Albany

A crash at about 6am Tuesday has blocked northbound lanes on Auckland’s Northern Motorway north of Albany, NZTA Waka Kotahi says.

The crash was on the motorway, which is State Highway 1, after Oteha Valley Road.

“Pass with care or consider using alternative northbound route between Albany & Silverdale until cleared,” Waka Kotahi said in a tweet.

Another crash on the Southern Motorway also about 6am briefly blocked a northbound lane after the Princes St onramp, but was quickly cleared.