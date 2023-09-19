Auckland's 'free' bus rides are over as HOP system comes back online

A five-day outage of Auckland’s public transport payment system, which saw commuters travelling for following a cyberattack, has come to an end.

Auckland Transport said in a statement that HOP card users would be able top up their accounts again from Tuesday.

The agency warned commuters that they should top up “as soon as possible”. A non-payment grace period will end on Thursday.

Over recent days public transport users have been travelling for free at the discretion of drivers or ticket operators, if their HOP card had run out of funds.

On Tuesday, AT said that online top-ups should be visible within an hour, whereas Eftpos payments or auto top-ups would only likely be processed within coming days.

“We expect most of the services our customers use, such as online top-ups through MyAT and ticket and top-up machines, to be available over the course of the day.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff/Stuff Auckland's HOP card services haven't been working since Thursday, September 14.

Stuff previously reported that the cyberattack was likely to have been attempt by hackers to ransom AT for its system.

Ransomware is a form of malware that spreads through a company’s IT system, eventually encrypting files.

Have you been affected? Contact Stuff at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Hackers will then typically demand a ransom to return access and for not dumping sensitive information they might have stolen.

However, AT chief Dean Kimpton said in this case it is unlikely that hackers obtained customer’s information.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Two publicly-funded electric ferries are being constructed at McMullen and Wing for Auckland Transport

The agency has opted to rebuild its system from scratch to wrest control back from hackers.

“Our teams and supplier partners have been working throughout the weekend to rebuild a system that would normally take several months to build in less than a week,” AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton said.

He said that AT was working with experts to “minimise future risk”.