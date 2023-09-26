Auckland Transport ignoring ransom deadline following ticket system hack

The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

Auckland Transport has dismissed a claim by a global hacker group that it will release data at 8pm Tuesday from the agency’s ticketing system, which is still recovering after being crashed in a cyber attack.

The deadline claim has been made by a group known as Medusa, but AT said it would not be engaging, and believed no financial data had been lost.

The AT HOP electronic ticketing system crashed nearly a fortnight ago after a cyber attack, meaning tens of thousands of commuters were unable to top-up their cards to pay for public transport trips.

“We have no interest in engaging with this illegal and malicious activity,” said AT.

Much of the AT HOP system had been restored, but the agency said it did not yet know how much revenue it had lost, with the cashless PT system taking in up to $1 million a weekday in card top-ups.

The agency had urged customers throughout the crash, to continue tagging on and off regardless, and are now telling those with registered cards that they will need to pay to cover any minus balances.

Those who used unregistered cards will have hit a negative $5 limit, and been allowed to continue travelling without any clawback from AT being possible.

The last problem to be resolved has been the “auto top-up” feature under which AT has been taking customers' money from credit cards and accounts as agreed, but then having to repay the money because the system could not properly process it.

Those people may have run-up significant minuses, that AT said will need to be paid for the card to be useable.

It has extended until the end of Wednesday a grace period during which all cardholders will be allowed to travel, even if their card’s showing outstanding negative balances.

AT said it could be a few more days before it has a clearer picture of the revenue loss, and how some customers have been affected.

“They wouldn’t have been charged for not using the system,” said Stacey van der Putten, the executive general manager of public transport services.

Cardholders are being urged to reset their auto top-up feature if it has failed, and warned that transactions may still take longer than normal to process.