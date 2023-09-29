CCTV released of missing Auckland man as family plead for help in finding him

Dylan Barford, 34, hasn’t been seen since last weekend

A man matching the description of Dylan Barford, who has been missing in Auckland since the weekend, was captured on CCTV shortly before his disappearance.

Barford’s family are pleading for the public’s help in finding him, saying it is not like him to be out of contact for so long.

CCTV footage captured on Sunday 24 September shows Barford walking around Westgate Shopping Centre at around 12.30am.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was around the shopping centre around this time.

Barford is described as being of “medium built”, 168cm tall, with tattoos on his right elbow and left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and Adidas tear-away track pants. His family said he may also be wearing a grey hat.

Barford’s family said no one had heard from him since the weekend and say it was not like him to be out of contact for so long - or to not have made it home.

Supplied Dylan Barford was believed to be wearing this grey hat when he disappeared.

They have taken to social media in their search, asking for sightings on a number of community groups in the West Auckland area.

Both police and Barford’s family have concerns for his welfare and safety.

Anyone who knows where Barford is, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.