Calls for dashcam footage, CCTV from Westgate residents as search for missing man continues

Dashcam footage and sightings of a man missing for over a week in West Auckland are being sought by police.

Dylan Barford, 34, hasn’t been seen since the early hours of Sunday, September 24, which his family have said is unusual.

He was seen on CCTV walking north along Guntan Dr past Kedgley Rd, by Westgate Shopping Mall just before 1am that Sunday.

A police spokesperson appealed to residents of, or people who travelled through the Westgate, Whenuapai or Hobsonville areas early Sunday September 24, to check their dashcam video, or outside home CCTV for possible sightings of Barford.

Barford, a dad of two, is described as being of “medium build”, 168cm tall, with tattoos on his right elbow and left forearm.

NZ POLICE Dylan Barford has been missing from West Auckland for over a week.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and Adidas tear-away track pants. His family said he may also be wearing a grey hat.

Both police and Barford’s family have concerns for his welfare and safety.

Anyone who found footage of a person matching Barford’s description in the early hours of Sunday, September 24, should call police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185.