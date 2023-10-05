Drivers of three cars sought as search for missing west Auckland man Dylan Barford continues

CCTV of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford on the night he was last seen.

Police have identified three vehicles whose occupants they'd like to speak to, as the search for missing west Auckland man Dylan Barford continues.

The vehicles were seen on an Auckland motorway shortly after Barford went missing.

Barford, a 34-year-old father of two, hasn’t been seen since the early hours of Sunday, September 24 and his family have said it is not like him to be out of contact for so long.

He was seen on CCTV walking north along Guntan Dr past Kedgley Rd, by Westgate Shopping Mall just before 1am. Police were now seeking information on three vehicles seen on motorway CCTV a short time later.

“We believe a person likely to be Dylan was seen in the vicinity of this portion of the motorway a short time beforehand.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied This vehicle stopped on the shoulder of State Highway 16.

The cars were seen travelling north on State Highway 16 between State Highway 18 and Brigham Creek Rd with police saying they appeared to stop or brake on the motorway.

At 4:27am on Sunday, a silver vehicle was seen travelling north on State Highway 16 towards Brigham Creek. The vehicle was seen slowing down and eventually stopped on the shoulder of the motorway backing onto Costco Northwest, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle stopped for approximately four minutes.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A possible dark sedan braked and passed the stopped vehicle.

The second car, possibly a dark sedan travelling north at 4.29am, was seen briefly braking on the motorway, passing the parked vehicle before continuing north.

The third car, a white sedan travelling north, was seen at 4.30am, heavily braking on the motorway and passing the parked vehicle before continuing north.

“Police would like to ascertain the reason for their braking or stopping on the motorway,” the spokesperson said.

Barford has been described as being of medium build, 168cm tall, with tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue Adidas tearaway pants late on Saturday evening.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A third vehicle, a white sedan, braked heavily before passing.

Both police and Barford’s family have concerns for his welfare and safety.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185, including anyone driving or travelling in the cars mentioned. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.