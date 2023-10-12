What public transport use tells us about post-pandemic life in NZ's biggest city

Matt Fordham from Crank leads a group of kids in a bike train in Pt Chevalier, where about 15 to 20 children end up riding together to school.

In the office only 3.5 days a week, leaving earlier in the afternoon, jumping on the bus to go shopping during the day or “Supergold” outings – it’s the new world of post-pandemic public transport.

The recurring headline in Auckland has been about public transport patronage rising to near pre-Covid levels – 90% on the buses – but the detailed view tells a story of how different our lives are now.

Weekday travel by bus into the biggest employment cluster, the city centre, is down 36% compared with the same period in 2019.

Across the working week, the sharpest fall in the number of bus trips is on Monday and Friday, down 23% and 19% respectively, with patronage peaking on Wednesday – 13% lower than before Covid.

More flexible working weeks are not just about working from home, but also about what time of day people choose to travel, according to Auckland Transport’s Richard Harrison.

“There’s a shift in the evening peak where it is now higher, earlier – people are going home earlier, more in the 4pm-4.30pm period than 5pm-6.30pm,” he said.

The detailed data gathered by the city’s electronic ticketing system shows drops of 25% in people travelling during the 8am-9am on Mondays and Fridays. The 5.15pm evening peak on Monday is down the most at 28%.

It’s the people who were Tāmaki Makaurau’s most regular public transport users, where the fall-off has been sharpest.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Bus travel into Auckland’s city centre is down by one-third compared with pre-Covid levels.

There’s a widening decline in use by those who previously travelled 12-20 days each month, with a rise in the numbers now travelling only 1-8 days in a month.

Auckland’s experience is being mirrored in cities around the globe, said Harrison.

Auckland Transport is working on strategies to try to boost public transport use, especially where drops have been biggest.

“To recover to pre-Covid levels of 100 million annual boardings we need to attract new users, win back people who haven’t returned because of disruptions, and encourage more use from current customers,” Harrison said.

David White/Stuff Leisure bus trips and those taken by over-65s are near pre-Covid levels, while peak commuting is down.

Bigger overall slumps have hit train and ferry use, but they reflect specific problems such as long-running crew shortages on ferries and years of ongoing disruptive track renewals on the rail network.

Some life patterns have resumed as they were such as the numbers using public transport off-peak, especially going “cross-town”, shopping or for leisure, and among gold card users who travel free after 9am.

Weekend trips on buses are slightly higher on weekends than in 2019, which Auckland Transport considers to be leisure trips.

There are some upsides in the shifting patterns. By February 2023, Auckland Transport had reduced peak services on 24 routes, adding some off-peak services and starting two new “frequent” routes.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Buses in Auckland are up to 25% emptier on Mondays and Fridays than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A benefit of this is that it should reduce the need for drivers to work split-shifts, to some extent spreading services more evenly through the day, enabling more drivers to work continuous shifts.

Auckland Transport is working on a strategy that could involve some fare changes to boost lower-patronised times of day or week, making services more reliable – a key demand from customers – and better looking after the workforce, where bus driver shortages had to be addressed, by hiring migrants.

Harrison said the changed pattern of use on the bus network had not necessarily settled into a “new normal” so big changes wouldn’t be made based on how the system is being used today.