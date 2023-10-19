Auckland Museum asked Harbour Bridge to light up for Israel as well prior to protest

Auckland Museum sparked a pro-Palestinian protest after it lit up blue for Israel on Sunday night.

Auckland Museum asked Vector Lights to light up the Auckland Harbour Bridge “in solidarity for Israel” prior to the pro-Palestinian protest and subsequent apology.

The museum publicly apologised on Monday after it was lit up blue and white in support of Israel on Sunday evening.

The lights led to pro-Palestinian supporters protesting outside the building and covering the lights with jackets and scarfs, effectively blacking them out.

David Reeves, chief executive of Auckland War Memorial Museum, said on Monday, he wanted the light display to be a show of hope but admitted their approach was “wrong”.

A spokesperson from Vector Lights has now confirmed a request was sent from the museum last Friday asking for the Harbour Bridge to “light up in solidarity for Israel”.

Supplied Protesters gathered outside Auckland War Memorial Museum after it lit with the colours of Israel's flag on Sunday night.

“Vector Lights declined this request as it did not align with our policy and guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

Stuff has asked Auckland Museum why the decision to approach Vector Lights was made and who, at the museum, made the initial decision to light it up. They have not responded.

The museum’s trust board chairperson, Emeritus Professor Richard Bedford, sent a message of apology to Auckland’s Mayor and council about the situation on Wednesday.

Bedford stated he wanted it to be clear the intention was not to make a political statement or take sides, but to recognise Israeli civilians who were victims of a “violent terrorist attack”.

Stuff Auckland Museum's social media posts in support of Israel.

“However, the decision clearly did not recognise the effects of the ongoing conflict in Gaza for Palestinian civilians,” he said.

“The actions on Sunday and subsequent public apology have sent very confusing messages. As Trust Board Chair I’m taking this matter very seriously.”

The board was reviewing the decision-making process that led to the situation, Bedford said and processes around making public statements of this nature would also be reviewed.

Janfrie Wakim, a protester and member of Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa, earlier told Stuff, she didn’t believe a museum should take sides in an active conflict.

“I feel as if there is absolutely no place for the museum [to comment on the conflict],” she added.

breaking

news Get email alerts for Stuff’s biggest stories Sign up now

“It is a war memorial museum, and it was set up at a time of imperialist power and the whole irony of this is that it is British imperialism that created the issue of Palestinians losing their sovereignty.”

Juliet Moses, a spokesperson for the New Zealand Jewish Council, said she was “dismayed” by the protest and subsequent apology from the museum.

“The apology felt like the museum was caving to intimidation – it felt like a betrayal, and it would’ve been better if they had done nothing at all.”

Moses said the Jewish community had appreciated the solidarity shown through the lights.