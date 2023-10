Police responded to a report of an alleged firearm sighting on Sunday.

Police responded to a report of an alleged firearm sighting in Judges Bay Rd, Parnell on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said a cordon was in place while the report, which was received about 9am, was investigated.

Members of the public were not at risk, she said.

Enquiries were ongoing, and no further information was available as of 11.15am.