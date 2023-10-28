Wayne Brown says Māori seats not 'one of my five big things'

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, despite his 2022 election slogan, has clarified that he is not here to “Fix Auckland” – not completely.

For example, he is not in office to fix the representation of Māori on the country’s biggest local authority, abstaining in a vote which decided narrowly against Māori seats for the 2025 election.

“I stood to fix Auckland, and this is not one of my five big things,” Brown told councillors, as the council’s previous enthusiasm was overturned.

It was an important clarification, because it might remove doubt about how he will deal with other big issues.

For the record, these are Brown’s “Five Big Things”, in his own campaign words: “Fix Auckland’s infrastructure, Stop wasting money, Take back control of council organisations, Get Auckland moving, and Make the most of our harbour and environment.”

Revisiting that list reminds that Brown is not here to deliver the Council’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

“I didn’t set that goal” he told Stuff, referring to the commitment to cut transport emissions by 64% by 2030 – a goal which he didn’t think the city would get close to.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Auckland Councilâs Governing body debate incorporating MÄori wards for the 2025 election

Brown had previously told Stuff he was “neutral” on Māori seats, and would “go with the flow”.

There was not a clear flow, with the vote 11-9 against bringing in the seats for 2025, so the mayor, elected by 180,000 people to lead a city of 1.7 million, declared himself “uncomfortable about doing something which is the constitutional requirement of central government”.

Auckland Council has twice, in 2017 and 2019, voted to introduce dedicated Māori seats, dependent on the government changing the law which capped total council ward seats at the current 20.

That structural hurdle was finally removed in August 2023, at the council’s behest, but the change of government two months later was raised by some opponents as undermining the validity of that law tweak.

IMSB/Supplied David Taipari is the chairperson of the Independent Māori Statutory Board IMSB 27102023

“A bit numb, but unsurprising really,” was the reaction of David Taipari, the chairperson of the Independent Māori Statutory Board, (IMSB) set up in 2010 to advise and monitor Auckland Council.

“I don’t know what to say really, it’s so disappointing,” he said. “It’s a continuation – for five terms they’ve put it off.”

Taipari said Māori have been clear “from day one” that direct representation was a priority, and he’d hoped a decision could have been made, even if took a while to get the model right.

The IMSB was created by the government as part of the Auckland Council amalgamation, and while its members sit on council committees, they don’t have a place at the governing body.

David White/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

A council anywhere agreeing to introduce dedicated Māori seats was once big news, but now 38 of 78 councils have done so, with 34 having them in place for the 2022 local government elections.

Among the dozens which do, is the Horowhenua District Council, which Wayne Brown publicly takes jibes at by suggesting the government has treated his council the same way it does Horowhenua’s.

There is a theoretical window of opportunity for Auckland Council to still have Māori seats for 2025, with councillors opting to put the question back to a joint working party on governance, led by pro-seat councillor Julie Fairey.

But the statutory deadline for a decision is November 23, – coincidentally the council’s next meeting – making the prospect of reconsideration, a new recommendation, and a change of numbers, almost non-existant.