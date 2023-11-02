South Auckland animal shelter 'bulging at the seams', lumped with 29 puppies in 24 hours

The Manukau Animal Shelter is overwhelmed with puppies after twenty puppies in a plastic container were dumped on its driveway.

A plastic container of puppies curled up together like “little jelly beans” were amongst 29 lumped on one South Auckland animal shelter in a 24-hour period.

The four-week-old puppies, believed to be from two litters, were in poor condition and skinny when they were dumped earlier this week.

“They're far too young to be away from their mum,” Animal Management manager Elly Waitoa said.

The discovery was followed by another; this time nine eight-week-old puppies, roaming at a park in Clendon Park on Wednesday morning.

It brings the total number of puppies taken into the Manukau shelter to 29 in 24 hours – the most they say they’ve received in a day – and has prompted calls for people to get their dogs desexed, with shelters saying they are already “bulging at the seams”.

The Clendon Park puppies were seen with two adult dogs, which ran off before Animal Management could catch them.

An Auckland Council spokesperson described the puppies as “south Auckland specials” – a mix of breeds including Pitbull and Staffordshire Bull Terrier crosses, which were bred for fighting and could grow up to be menacing and dangerous.

Some of the 8-week-old puppies have had to be separated at the shelter as they are already starting to fight. They will be assessed for their temperament and checked over by a vet to see if they are suitable for adoption.

Sadly some of the sick puppies may have to be euthanised, with Waitoa saying shelter capacity will also have to be considered.

“We have to look at which are the friendliest. We just can’t keep everything. We don’t have the room,” she said.

The council animal shelters see more than 6500 dogs come through each year: “Where do you put them all?”.

These were difficult decisions for staff to make, with Waitoa adding: “all of our shelter staff are dog lovers”.

The puppies’ owners will have seven days to collect them before they can be adopted.

The owners of the nine roaming puppies are known to the council, and could face $300 infringement notices for each – $2700.

However, it is unlikely the owners of the 20 puppies dumped at the animal shelter will want them back.

The council spokesperson asked anyone with information to phone the council on 09 301 0101.

“Somebody must know where these puppies came from. Somebody would have seen these litters at a house.”

Waitoa urged people to get their dogs desexed to avoid any unwanted puppies.

From July 1, the council added $1 to dog registration fees to fund a free desexing programme for registered menacing dogs in areas that are prone to dog attacks; Manurewa, Ōtara, Papakura, Māngere, Māngere East, Papatoetoe, Pukekohe, Henderson, Massey, Mount Wellington, and Ōtāhuhu.

Dog owners in these areas may email the council at FreeDesex@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz to see if they are eligible.

Anyone who already has puppies is urged to contact animal rescues and the SPCA when they are young so that plans can be made for when the puppies are old enough to be adopted. These groups may also be able to assist with dog food.