Concerns over 13-year-old Auckland girl missing for over a week

Atarangi was last seen at her family home in Papakura, Auckland, on October 24.

A 13-year-old Auckland girl has been missing for over a week and police say they have concerns for her safety.

Atarangi was last seen by her father at their home in Papakura on Tuesday October 24, police said.

“Atarangi is known to frequent the areas of Māngere, Ōtāhuhu and Manurewa,” a police spokesperson said.

Atarangi is described as 155cm tall with brown hair.

“Her whānau and police have concerns for her welfare given her age and ask anyone who sights Atarangi to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”