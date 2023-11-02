Toy gun sparks armed police response in central Auckland
A toy gun sparked an armed police response, assisted by the Eagle helicopter, in central Auckland on Thursday afternoon.
Travelling on Great North Rd in Point Chevalier around 2.25pm, a firearm was allegedly seen in a vehicle.
The Eagle helicopter “assisted with monitoring the vehicle” as it travelled towards a nearby address before it came to a stop, a police spokesperson said.
“Given the nature of the report, armed police approached the vehicle as a precaution.”
When police spoke to the people involved, they found the alleged firearm was in fact a toy.
Enquiries are continuing.