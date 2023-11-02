Toy gun sparks armed police response in central Auckland

Armed police and the Eagle helicopter followed a vehicle after an alleged firearm was sighted in it on Great North Rd. (File photo).

A toy gun sparked an armed police response, assisted by the Eagle helicopter, in central Auckland on Thursday afternoon.

Travelling on Great North Rd in Point Chevalier around 2.25pm, a firearm was allegedly seen in a vehicle.

The Eagle helicopter “assisted with monitoring the vehicle” as it travelled towards a nearby address before it came to a stop, a police spokesperson said.

“Given the nature of the report, armed police approached the vehicle as a precaution.”

When police spoke to the people involved, they found the alleged firearm was in fact a toy.

Enquiries are continuing.