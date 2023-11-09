Volunteers from Palestinian Youth Aotearoa help clean vandalised Jewish community centre

ACT leader and Epsom MP David Seymour talks about the overnight attack on an Auckland Jewish community centre in Auckland.

Volunteers from Palestinian Youth Aotearoa have helped with the clean up of a Jewish community centre in Auckland that was vandalised with graffiti and apparent attempted fires.

The fence, which is at the back of Beth Shalom, the Auckland Congregation for Progressive Judaism in Epsom, was sprayed with the words Gaza, save the children, ceasefire, and ‘fuk’, on Tuesday night.

Behind the fence is a building that until earlier this year was the home of Jewish youth group Habonim Dror Aotearoa New Zealand.

Stuff understands the site was targeted because on Google it is listed as the Consulate of Israel, which it no longer is.

The words ‘Free Gaza’ are also spray-painted on the concrete outside a nearby empty lot.

Palestinian-Kiwi Dr Rand Hazou, said when he heard about the vandalism, he and some volunteers from Palestinian Youth Aotearoa went to the centre to help clean up the fire damage and show their support.

“We stand together and are calling for a ceasefire – we want an ending to the bombing in Gaza,” Hazou said.

While Hazou said some of the words that had been spray-painted he did agree with, he didn’t agree with violence or damage to property.

“We went there to show our support to the Jewish community and water-blasted the site to get rid of the singe-marks.”

Hazou said the war between Israel and Hamas was being framed as a “religious fight” but he wanted to make it clear it wasn’t, and he believed everyone should be able to practice their own faith.

Police were called out to the site late on Tuesday night and returned on Wednesday morning around 10am.

Auckland City East Area Commander Inspector Jim Wilson said on Wednesday police were called following reports of vandalism around 9.10pm on Tuesday evening.

”At this stage, our enquiries are in the very early stages to determine the full circumstances,” he said.

Jewish community member Sam Dyson, who has been renovating the property, said it was lucky the fence timber and the ground were wet, so the fire didn’t cause as much damage.

“Spreading violence around the world is not going to create peace in the Middle East and it’s important not to conflate Jewish communities with Israel and its military,” he said.

Hamas attacked Israeli towns and kibbutzim on October 7, killing around 1400 people. In the month since the war began, Palestinian officials say over 10,000 Gazans have been killed in near constant military bombardments by Israel.