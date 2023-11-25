Children assaulted after car collides with two people at Santa Parade

Two children and an adult were pulled from a car and assaulted at the Avondale Santa Parade after the car they were in collided with two people, police say.

Relieving Auckland City District Commander Jacqui Whittaker said at around 11.45am a vehicle that was in the parade experienced a mechanical malfunction that caused it roll slowly into two pedestrians standing in front of a stage.

The two pedestrians received moderate to serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

“Unfortunately, a small group of people took it upon themselves to retaliate, and three people - including two children - were pulled from the vehicle and assaulted,” Whittaker said. They received minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital.

Whittaker said police were in attendance and working to identify those responsible for the assault, and determine what occurred and are working closely with the parade organisers, the driver of the vehicle and the company involved.

“We understand this was an unsettling event, where multiple people have become injured, and not the end to the parade which was wanted. However, police want to send a clear message – please do not take matters into your own hands”.

“As this incident demonstrates, something may not be what it seems to you at first, and others stepping in can result in unnecessary injuries and further distress”.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts