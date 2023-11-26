'Armed man' at University of Auckland city campus part of planned bird cull

Police responded to an armed offender at Auckland University who turned out to be part of a planned bird cull.

A police call out to reports of an armed man walking around the University of Auckland campus turned out to be part of an organised bird cull.

The university was quick to send out an alert on Sunday morning that urged the public to avoid and stay away from the city campus while police responded to a “man carrying a firearm on Barrack Lawn”.

Posting on social media, campus security said the male offender was “armed with a long weapon of some description” and his last known location.

Police cordoned off areas of the university while they investigated – only to discover the man was part of a planned bird cull in the area.

“There is no risk to public safety and no cause for concern,” a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the university said they were pleased that all their alerts worked.

“We’re pleased with how that went and obviously pleased it wasn’t a serious offender, although the pigeons won’t be so happy.”