Whangaparāoa McDonald's golden arches engulfed in flames overnight

Whangaparāoa McDonald’s became McCrispy on Sunday night as the iconic golden arches went up in flames.

At around 11.30pm on Whangaparāoa Rd, just north of Auckland, the renowned emblem somehow caught fire.

As the flames devoured the iconic ‘M’, the grass underneath also caught fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they sent 1 fire engine to a ‘garden and sign’ on fire.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said they were investigating what caused the sign to catch fire overnight.

“The restaurant was closed at the time, and staff were finishing up cleaning when the incident occurred. They notified emergency services, who responded quickly.”