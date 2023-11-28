Aucklanders to pay up to 10% more for public transport

Aucklanders will pay up to 10% more to use public transport, in the second fare increase inside 12 months.

Auckland Transport’s (AT) board has approved an average 6.5% rise from February, with a near 10% rise for the second-biggest users, those who travel shorter one-zone trips, forecast as 15.5% of all trips.

It’s a near repeat of a similar rise brought in during April 2023.

AT said the rise was due to an “unparalleled increase” in public transport costs, with the higher fares expected to bring in an extra $5.8 million.

The highest rises will hit secondary and tertiary students, who will pay 12.9% more for one-zone trips, and 17.6% on the CityLink, but due to discounted tariffs the increases are only several cents per trip.

“A weekly fare cap is still under consideration and will be included in a review of AT’s fare structure,” said a report to the agency board.

The rises will lift by one per cent to 26%, the proportion of costs which are covered by fares, a much lower figure than had been achieved pre-Covid-19.

The agency warned that further increases could come sooner than normal, depending on the level of funding provided by the council in its 10 year budget, which will emerge in proposal form in December.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Public transport use is recovery from Covid-19 impacts but costsare rising faster than inflation

Ironically the fare hike was approved at the same board meeting that heard public concern about the cost of public transport.

A summary of feedback to AT’s Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP) said: “ People told us that the current public transportation fares are too expensive.”

“We were asked to lower fares to make it more accessible and increase public transport use,” said the feedback report.

Auckland Transport in some earlier years published a formula which showed how many fewer trips were expected to be taken due to rising prices, but no calculation is published in the 2023-24 review.

The council’s languishing Transport Emissions Reduction Plan, which has a goal of cutting emissions by 64% by 2030, envisaged a 5-6 fold increase in PT use.