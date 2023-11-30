School closed due to asbestos risk after major Auckland blaze

Mountain View school in Māngere Bridge is closed and a local church is taking in evacuees after fourteen fire trucks battled a ‘multiple house’ blaze in Māngere Bridge on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said at 2.58am they received “multiple calls” to Coronation Rd of “multiple houses well involved in fire”.

A firefighter on the scene who spoke to TVNZ said that five structures were destroyed following the outbreak of the fire in an old building. They said there is a potential asbestos hazard due to the age of the buildings.

Mountain View School on Mountain Rd has closed for the day “due to asbestos possibly being in the burned buildings.”

The school alerted families that a Public Health Warning would be sent.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a third alarm wasraised as the flames took over and thankfully everyone wasaccounted for.

Evacuees have been relocated to Siasi Tokaikolo ‘ia Kalaisi - ‘Api ko Nasaleti, a nearby Samoan church.

”It has certainly de-escalated, there are about four to five fire trucks still in attendance. As the sun comes up, the firefighters can see what they’re working with,” the spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A large fire has damaged multiple houses in Māngere Bridge.

A fire service ladder could be seen as the day broke, blasting water from the air to extinguish the fire which had burned out the back of the Samoan church , near a daycare centre.

Frank Koloi, a spokesperson for the church, said his phone blew up with text messages in the middle of the night.

“I was devastated… members of the church were coming and dropping off food... Families are just thankful and blessed that everyone was alright,” Koloi said.

The houses that were caught in the blaze were part of the church.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Evacuees have been sent to a nearby church.

Four families have been affected, Koloi said and they would all be staying in the church until other homes could be found.

Reverend Savaiinaea was also woken in the middle of the night.

“I heard the knock on the glass pane of the window of my room, ‘Get out. There’s fire.’ I just got up, woke my daughter… police told us to move down here [to the church building],” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fourteen fire crews were in attendance as the alarm was raised to level three.

When Savaiinaea left his house, he saw “very dark smoke” rising from buildings. He ran to safety in his flip flops: “I gave them to another woman because she didn’t have some.”

There are enough rooms in the church to house people other accommodation is found, he said.

Savaiinaea’s home, which is on the church complex, was not affected by the flames.

Crews from Māngere, Onehunga, Mount Roskill, Papatoetoe, Otahuhu, Remuera, Balmoral, Ellerslie, Avondale, Auckland City, Otara, Takapuna, Glen Eden and Saint Heliers were all in attendance.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fire crews remain on the scene.

Police assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand with traffic management and evacuations at the scene after just 3am.

“Police staff set up a cordon around the affected area and evacuated residents of nearby addresses on Mountain Rd and Koru St as a precaution,” a police spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Homes have been destroyed.

Fire investigators are at the scene.

The Māngere Bridge fire comes after another large blaze at the Pinehill Transfer Station in Auckland’s North Shore around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The fire required a level three alarm and thirteen crews from Albany, Takapuna, East Coast Bays, Auckland City, West Harbour, Birkenhead, Avondale, Otahuhu and Papatoetoe were sent to the scene.