Devon Jackson-Budgen said he was going for a walk - three weeks later he hasn't returned

A young dad who was struggling with his mental health told loved ones he was going for a walk –3 weeks later he remains a missing person.

Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen, 24, was staying with his older sister on Auckland’s North Shore as he recovered from a “serious” mental health incident at his home in Katikati.

His sister Ellie Budgen said her big brother seemed to be improving, he was “on the right track” and “feeling positive” again, when he decided to go for a walk alone.

He donned a white Bass Pro Shops hat he was often pictured wearing and a blue tie-dyed hoodie he'd been given as a gift, and set out from the Browns Bay area – but he left his phone behind.

Jackson-Budgen was reported missing by his family the next day, November 21, and 3 weeks later, there had only been one credible sighting of him.

Supplied Devon Budgen has been described as a friendly and outgoing person by family.

His family were told, a couple of days after disappearing, he was given a free breakfast by staff at the Goodhub Eatery in Ōrewa, and police were searching CCTV of the area.

Ellie said her brother was the kind of person who could strike up conversations with anyone wherever he went.

“He’s really outgoing and super friendly, he talks to all sorts of people and clicks with everyone. There’s really no one else like him.

“He strikes up conversations with strangers and is so charismatic. He’s just such a person of comfort.”

Ellie and her twin brother were only a couple of years younger than Jackson-Budgen, and while they had a number of older siblings, the three of them were tight-knit and “grew up together”.

Jackson-Budgen loved skateboarding and anything “counter-culture”, his sister said, and he had an affinity for animals – especially dogs and birds.

He nursed an injured baby magpie back to health, and this became one of his pets, Ellie said, and his dog, named Snoopdog, was currently being looked after by his mum in Waihi.

While he wasn’t covered head-to-toe in tattoos, Ellie noted he had a fair few, including one he got shortly before disappearing.

“He got the number 13 on his arm, that was made of bones. He said it represented how many bones he’d broken in his life, but his 4-year-old son was also born on April 13, so I think that played into it too.”

Along with the number 13, Jackson-Budgen had a tattoo of the French Foreign Legion symbol on one of his wrists, numerous weapons including knives and axes on his arms and his son’s name on his chest.

Supplied The hoodie Devon Budgen was wearing when he was last seen.

He had some weird tattoos as well, his sister added, including a homemade “alien-thing” she had drawn on his leg and the words “skate or die”, also on his leg.

While Jackson-Budgen was friendly and outgoing, a month before his disappearance his mental health took a turn, Ellie said, and he had come to Auckland while he continued to recover.

He’d never disappeared before, she said, and she believed he wouldn’t be sleeping on the streets due to his need for “creature comforts”.

Ellie said her parents believed her brother was still alive and while she was feeling “gutted” by the ordeal, she believed they could find him.

“Because he’s so friendly, maybe he met someone and is crashing at their place for a while. They may not even realise he’s missing.”

Although Ellie was living in the South Island, she made the trip to Auckland after Jackson-Budgen disappeared and helped search the area and put up missing posters all over the North Shore.

She wanted her brother to know he wasn't in any trouble for disappearing and all they wanted was for him to come back home.

“We love you, regardless of the length of time you’ve been missing. Come home.”

Police confirmed inquiries were underway to find Jackson-Budgen.

Jackson-Budgen is described as being 5ft 6 with a slim build. Police have urged anyone who may have seen him to call 111, quoting file number 231121/2400.