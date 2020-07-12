Power back on after outage hits Auckland shopping district, five suburbs

The power outage has affected parts of the Newmarket shopping district in Auckland.

A major power outage in Auckland affected a large swathe of the suburbs of Mt Eden, Epsom, Parnell, Remuera, and Grafton, as well as the Newmarket shopping district, including where the Westfield mall is situated.

According to lines company Vector, the outage was reported at 1.21pm on Sunday.

Vector confirmed the outage was caused by an overhead fault in Epsom causing protection systems to trip, and power going off for customers.

“Power was restored to most customers within 20 minutes with the remainder back on before 3pm,” a spokesperson said.

A shopper at the Westfield Newmarket mall said lights were off, escalators had shut down and traffic lights weren’t working when the power went out.

“Half the shops (are) carrying on bravely, the other half standing around confused on their phones.”

Police were not taking immediate action in relation to the outage.

“Police are aware and are monitoring but at this stage it doesn't appear we are required to respond in any notable capacity,” a spokesperson said.

Vector/Supplied A map of the outage on Vector's website shows suburbs including Newmarket and Remuera are without power.

A café manager in Westfield Newmarket mall described seeing confusion amongst shoppers when the power outage occurred.

“It was a surprise because we haven’t experienced it before. A lot of shoppers didn’t know what to do, there was a lot of confusion,” she said.

“When there’s no power it becomes a danger, so we escorted our clients out of the showroom, locked the doors and waited for the lights come back on.”

A spokesperson for Scentre Group, which owns the Westfield franchise, said the Newmarket mall remains open and trading.