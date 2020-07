Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car crash.

A three-car pile-up has left one person seriously injured.

The crash on Beach Road in Papakura, Auckland, was reported to police at 9.10pm on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

The road was blocked and diversions are in place, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised, she said.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said two fire trucks and crew were at the scene assisting police and ambulance with safety.