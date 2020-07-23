Auckland Council juggles last minute government funding boost

An artist’s impression of what the Puhinui Station Interchange is expected to look like.

Auckland Council is still trying to crunch the numbers for its budget after a government funding announcement on the weekend threw it a last-minute curveball.

The government announced funding for shovel ready infrastructure projects in Auckland on Saturday, just days after the council had approved its 2020/2021 emergency budget. Under the government proposal, $182 million will be invested in four transport projects, including the $67 million Puhinui Station Interchange in south Auckland which is currently under construction.

The government has earmarked $47 million for the Papatoetoe station project which is expected to open in May or June next year.

The facility, which will be built on land adjoining and over the existing Puhinui Station, will allow people to transfer between public transport services at the new joint bus and train interchange and it will also provide a vital link between the Auckland International Airport and Manukau.

But while the council knew last week that the government would provide funding before it signed off its annual budget on Thursday, it was still waiting for more details on which projects would receive support.

According to the council’s Finance and Performance Committee chairperson Desley Simpson, she has since been attempting to manage the funding before it formally adopts the budget on July 30.

“As you may be aware, I publicly requested that the government make an announcement on funding to assist us with our budget, prior to last Thursday’s Finance and Performance committee,” Simpson said.

“While I welcome Saturday’s announcement, it does mean further work is required to determine how this affects our financial position. At this stage, I am waiting for staff advice and should be in a better position to comment after July 30.”

Her thoughts were echoed by a council spokesperson who said in a statement: “Auckland Council is expecting further information from the government about the recently announced funding. After we receive this we will be able to consider the details, and look at how specific areas are impacted."

Other Auckland Council projects that will receive funding from the government’s weekend announcement are the Ferry Basin Redevelopment ($50 million), improvements to the North Western Motorway for a busway ($50 million) and a new $37 million walking and cycling path connecting New Lynn and Te Atatū in West Auckland ($35 million).

The Minister of Transport Phil Twyford was asked for his response to Simpson’s comments and said in a statement: “The Minister of Finance and I wrote to Auckland Council last week to help give them certainty on their budget discussions. We’ve moved as quickly as possible.”

He said the government had received applications for over 1900 potential projects to consider for the $3 billion in shovel ready infrastructure funding.

“Ministers worked through a shortlist of 800. On 29 June they were signed off, and on 1 July they started to be rolled out. There is still due diligence needed on some projects, and officials are working as quickly as possible so they can be announced.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones announced on July 1 how $3 billion in funding would be allocated across the regions, with Auckland set to receive a total of $500 million.

The ministers also announced a range of projects that would receive funding. But the only project announced in Auckland at the time was the Auckland City Mission’s Homeground.

The Auckland Council submitted a list of 73 key shovel ready projects to the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group in April. The council wishlist included a number of major projects in South Auckland, including the Puhinui Station Interchange ($68million), the Eastern Busway ($1.4 billion), the Otahuhu Town Centre upgrade and the Puhinui Stream Restoration Programme.