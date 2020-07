A person has been seriously injured after a crash in west Auckland.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Kumeu.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and motorbike on State Highway 16, west of Auckland, police say.

SH16 was down to one lane between Harikoa St and Waitakere Rd and motorists were advised to expect delays.

Police at 8.30pm said SH16 was clear again.