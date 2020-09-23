Auckland school placed into lockdown after two people tried to remove a child from school grounds

20:48, Sep 23 2020
The school went into lockdown about 1.15pm after two people attempted to take a student out of school grounds.
Police are investigating an incident which saw Kelvin Road School in Papakura placed into lockdown and a teacher injured.

The school went into lockdown about 1.15pm after two people, known to a student, attempted to take the student out of the school grounds.

In attempting to stop the pair, a staff member received minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The school addressed the incident in a brief Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We were in lockdown for a short period this afternoon. We are no longer in lockdown as everything is managed,” it read.

Students from Kelvin Road School in 2017 celebrating their very own sports uniforms, thanks to a $15,000 Trillian Trust grant.
“Rest assured everyone is safe.”

Police were speaking with a number of people in relation to the incident and were making enquiries.

Last month Fraser High School was placed into lockdown after a young man was taken to hospital and another referred to Youth Aid following a serious assault.

The situation there was also handled initially by staff, until police arrived.

