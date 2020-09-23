Auckland school placed into lockdown after two people tried to remove a child from school grounds

The school went into lockdown about 1.15pm after two people attempted to take a student out of school grounds.

Police are investigating an incident which saw Kelvin Road School in Papakura placed into lockdown and a teacher injured.

The school went into lockdown about 1.15pm after two people, known to a student, attempted to take the student out of the school grounds.

In attempting to stop the pair, a staff member received minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The school addressed the incident in a brief Facebook post on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Student seriously assaulted at Fraser High School, Hamilton

* Incident sparks evacuation at Hamilton high school

* Three in custody after armed police swarm Auckland schools



“We were in lockdown for a short period this afternoon. We are no longer in lockdown as everything is managed,” it read.

Supplied/Stuff Students from Kelvin Road School in 2017 celebrating their very own sports uniforms, thanks to a $15,000 Trillian Trust grant.

“Rest assured everyone is safe.”

Police were speaking with a number of people in relation to the incident and were making enquiries.

Last month Fraser High School was placed into lockdown after a young man was taken to hospital and another referred to Youth Aid following a serious assault.

The situation there was also handled initially by staff, until police arrived.