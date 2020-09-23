Auckland school placed into lockdown after two people tried to remove a child from school grounds
Police are investigating an incident which saw Kelvin Road School in Papakura placed into lockdown and a teacher injured.
The school went into lockdown about 1.15pm after two people, known to a student, attempted to take the student out of the school grounds.
In attempting to stop the pair, a staff member received minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The school addressed the incident in a brief Facebook post on Wednesday.
“We were in lockdown for a short period this afternoon. We are no longer in lockdown as everything is managed,” it read.
“Rest assured everyone is safe.”
Police were speaking with a number of people in relation to the incident and were making enquiries.
Last month Fraser High School was placed into lockdown after a young man was taken to hospital and another referred to Youth Aid following a serious assault.
The situation there was also handled initially by staff, until police arrived.
Stuff