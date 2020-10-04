Police launch homicide investigation after a man was found dead in South Auckland, on Saturday night

Attempts to revive an unresponsive male were unsuccessful, on Saturday night.

Police are asking for help from the public after a homicide in Manurewa, on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Jellicoe Park shortly after 11pm, where attempts to revive an unresponsive man were unsuccessful.

A scene examination was ongoing this morning.

No arrests in relation to the incident had been made, but there was not thought to be any risk to the public, acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin said.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to Police was being asked to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A scene examination was underway this morning.

More to come..