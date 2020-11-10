Up to 2000 lightning strikes hit the North Island in two days

Laura O'Gorman's Tesla captured the moment lightning struck her friend's property, while she was picking up her daughter.

Wild weather continues to lash the North Island, with about 2000 lightning strikes recorded in the past two days.

A dramatic video captured by Aucklander Laura O'Gorman showed lightning striking the ground near her friend’s property, in St Heliers, on Monday evening.

O'Gorman parked her Tesla Model S outside and went in to pick up her five-year-old daughter when she heard “a massive boom”.

The car's monitoring system captured the explosion.

Nobody was hurt, but the power in her friend’s property did go out, she said.

MetService said there was a concentration of strikes over central Auckland on Monday afternoon, and more bad weather was on its way.

“In the last 24 hours we have seen: 13 strikes in the Auckland region, 846 strikes over the North Island, and 0 strikes over the South Island,” a Met Service spokesperson said.

“During the last two days it's estimated we've had about 2000 lightning strikes over the country.”

The worst of the weather bomb of course hit Napier, and the region was bracing for more rain after the 'one-in-250 year flood event'.

A rain watch was in place there until 10am on Wednesday.

There were no strikes above Napier specifically, though the broader Hawkes Bay region recorded 211 strikes in the last 24 hours, Met Service said.