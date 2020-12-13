Armed police respond to firearms incident in Manurewa after a gunshot was heard

Officers were at the scene making inquiries and the Eagle helicopter had been hovering above the suburb.

Armed police are responding to an incident in South Auckland after there were reports of a gunshot.

The shot was reportedly heard on Christmas Rd in Manurewa, police confirming they were responding but that they were not aware of any injuires.

The offender or offenders had left the scene, and had not yet been located, a police spokesperson said.

A scene examination was underway and police were speaking with witnesses – one at the scene telling The Herald a property had been cordoned off and at least three police cars were parked outside.

Earlier in the week fake gunshots and explosions on an Ōtara film set alarmed many in the community.

The shots were part of the production of Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, which has been filming at a warehouse in East Tamaki.

It came just weeks after a spate of gang-related shootings in the area.