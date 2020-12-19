Ponsonby school fire: Residents critical as 11 days on they cannot return to homes

Firefighters were called to the school on Tuesday afternoon after a fire started in one of the classrooms.

Eleven days after their homes were covered with debris from a fire involving asbestos, residents on a Ponsonby road still don’t know when they can return home.

The blaze tore through a Ponsonby Intermediate School technology block on December 8, leaving the building gutted and littering the neighbourhood with fragments of its asbestos-tainted roof.

Asbestos is known to have damaging health effects after high levels of exposure over long periods of time.

Auckland Council later said there were no risks to the neighbourhood as the burnt building had been cordoned off.

MARTINA VADER/SUPPLIED Explosions from the fire could be heard for about 10 minutes.

But the following day, residents of nearby Sheehan St received letters from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS), telling them to leave their homes.

The public health risk was considered low due to it being a “one-off incident” with the asbestos contained within the roofing material, the letter read.

“However, we do recommend you follow the advice provided today to seek alternative accommodation while your property is remediated,” it continued, adding that it was “especially important” pets and children keep away from affected areas.

During a meeting with MPs at the Freemans Bay Community Centre on Saturday morning, residents criticised the lack of communication and spoke of their confusion regarding which authority was coordinating the clean-up.

Invited representatives from Auckland Council did not attend the meeting, and only residents and two MPs were there.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Residents living near the school were advised to seek alternative accommodation due to asbestos-tainted roof debris.

“The communication, or lack thereof, has been conflicting,” Olly Sundstrum said, adding that someone should have been at the scene immediately after the fire to coordinate the response.

He was also concerned about the flat rooftop of a nearby apartment building, which if left unaddressed, could snow down ash and dust and hinder clean-up efforts on the ground.

He, wife Jane and their two children had been given a $30,000 accommodation allowance from their insurance provider, however they feared it would not last long.

Roanne Jacobson was concerned about the spread of the dust and ash, given the explosions were going off “for a good 10 minutes”.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Firefighters decontaminate after finding asbestos in the fire.

“It was like gunfire. It was just going everywhere.”

But her biggest concern was regarding the poor communication about the presence of the asbestos and what residents needed to do to be safe.

“The scenario that we don’t know when we are going to get back into our homes is the key point.”

She didn't learn about the asbestos until about 20 hours later, when she asked a firefighter if there was anything residents needed to be aware of.

Supplied Neighbours of the school have been given conflicting advice on what cleaning needs to be done before they can return to their homes.

But by then, she had already ventilated her home by opening her doors and windows and running her air conditioner.

She believed that had Ponsonby Intermediate School been a private school, more responsibility would have been given to look after locals.

“You mess up, you clean it.”

Green MP for Auckland Central Chlöe Swarbrick believed there were “underlying systemic issues” that needed to be addressed regarding a lack of clarity over which authorities were in charge.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen from across central Auckland and the North Shore.

“What we've heard today are some really serious concerns.

“We really need all the public authorities to be aligned on this,” she said, emphasising conflicting advice could be detrimental to people’s health.

In an email to ACT MP Simon Court, education minister Chris Hipkins said ARPHS, Auckland Council and the Ministry of Education were working together to resolve the issues.

Hipkins understood council officers were following up with homeowners on what property assessments they should be organising through their insurers.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ARPHS said the removal of asbestos from nine properties by specialist contractors was expected to begin “in the next few days”.

The Ministry of Education had also engaged with insurers, it said.

Residents’ insurance companies would liaise with them on when they would be able to return to their homes.

Four air monitor stations measuring for dangerous levels of asbestos particles has been set up, and has so far returned readings with “very low levels”.

“Remediation of all nine properties and the school is expected to occur at the same time, so there is no re-contamination of sites previously cleaned up.”

“The Ministry of Education also has insurers involved in the process.”

People with concerns about contamination on their property have been told to call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.

Anyone with public health concerns can contact ARPHS on 09 623 4600.