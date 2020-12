The motorway on-ramp was closed while the area was cleaned.

An Auckland motorway on-ramp has reopened following a clean-up operation after a rubbish truck trailer rolled, dumping rubbish all over the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the southern motorway’s Takanini northbound on-ramp at 12.10pm, according to police.

NZTA/Supplied The Takanini on-ramp is closed and delays are expected.

No one was seriously injured and the motorway was reopened by 3.25pm.

Delays were expected.