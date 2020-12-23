Long-serving priest, 93, in final throes of health decline becomes published author

Father Martin Bugler, 93, has become a published author after launching his memoir from his bedside.

It was touch-and-go whether Father Martin Bugler would survive to see his memoir published.

But at 93, the long-serving priest has become a published author during the final throes of his life.

Bugler has been a parish priest for 62 years and is thought to be one of New Zealand’s longest-serving priests, with stints at many parishes including in Waiuku, Te Atatu, Pukekohe, Helensville, Cambridge, Dargaville and more recently Milford and Takapuna.

In 2006, Bugler wrote a small book for members of his parish, planting the seed for him to expand it into a memoir titled A Song to be Sung in early 2020, friend and editor Gabrielle Rothwell said.

Caroline Williams/Stuff A Song to be Sung editor Gabrielle Rothwell said it was touch-and-go on whether Bugle would live to see his memoir published.

The book documents Bugler’s life from a quiet boy living in poverty in rural Ireland, to becoming a well-loved and widely-followed Catholic priest in New Zealand.

It discusses how his first love decided to become a nun, resulting in Bugler joining a congregation, but left because it was too strict.

He was later ordained a priest and moved to New Zealand in 1958, where he “loved it straight away” and developed a following, Rothwell said.

The desire for Bugler to complete and have the book published became more urgent after a fall on a rainy day at Auckland Airport earlier this year, which along with prostate cancer, saw his health rapidly decline.

Supplied Father Martin Bugler pictured shortly after he arrived in New Zealand from Ireland in 1958.

“Every day is a bonus, he might go at any day,” Rothwell said.

But on Monday, during a sprightly day for Bugler, the book was officially launched during a small gathering at his bedside at the Little Sisters of the Poor rest home in Auckland’s Herne Bay.

“As soon as the books came off the press, it was ‘bang, we have to go’.”

“My heart was in my mouth every time I went to see him, not knowing if it was the last time. I think he was staying put for that launch. He was determined to make the launch.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Bishop of Auckland, Patrick Dunn, said Bugle was one of New Zealand’s longest serving priests.

The book launch was attended by the Bishop of Auckland, Bishop Patrick Dunn, whom Bugler served for 27 years.

Dunn said Bugler was one of New Zealand’s longest-serving senior priests, who had been popular at every parish.

He recalled how he became a stand in chaplin for North Shore Hospital, despite being retired, and would be at the hospital within 10 minutes of being called.

“He’s really got a very pastoral heart.”

Due to his ailing health, Bugler was unable to answer Stuff’s questions in depth, but asked what he wanted the main takeaway from his book would be, he responded: “Hope”.

The book will be sold at bookshops on Auckland’s North Shore.