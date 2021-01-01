Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by a car in central Auckland

A pedestrian was critically injured after the incident on Victoria Street West, Auckland, early New Year’s Day.

A pedestrian has been critically injured after they were hit by a car in central Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Victoria St West about 2am on New Year’s Day, police confirmed.

The person was taken to hospital by ambulance and has life-threatening injuries.

“The circumstances of the crash are being investigated,” a police spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, a person has sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland.

Motorists are being asked to avoid Great South Rd following the crash at 7.45am.

The road is blocked between Māngere Rd and Nelson St.