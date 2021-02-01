Aucklanders hit the water and enjoy anniversary weekend after Covid-19 scare

Local youth spark up a classic Kiwi bombing contest as temperatures soared of Auckland Anniversary weekend.

After a brief Covid-19 scare threatened the privileges of Alert Level 1, Aucklanders were out in numbers on Monday enjoying a hot and sunny anniversary weekend.

Top hot-spots like Takapuna Beach and Wynyard Quarter were packed, with events like the annual Busker’s Festival keeping families entertained along a busy Downtown waterfront.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The international buskers festival wrapped up on Monday, down on Auckland’s waterfront.

Despite no Prada Cup racing out on the water on Monday, there was still plenty of action in and around the cup village.

Including a classic Kiwi bombing contest into the harbour, before security ushered the crowd away.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A little smaller the AC-75 that had been occupying racing in the harbour on Saturday and Sunday.

A shark attack further south in Papamoa, on Wednesday, did little it seems to dissuade holidaymakers from splashing around in the surf across the city’s many beaches.

And the usual surge of traffic began rolling back into Auckland from the north at around mid-day, heaviest along SH1 – between Puhoi and Wellsford.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Takapuna Beach was packed as Aucklanders enjoyed the freedoms of Alert Level 1.

Just seven days ago, New Zealand had its first community Covid-19 case since August when a Northland woman tested positive after leaving managed isolation.

It sparked fears the country – or at least the Auckland and Northland regions – could move into another lockdown.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Despite no racing on Monday, the cup village was still packed throughout the afternoon.

On Monday there were no new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and none in the community.

The Ministry of Health said all close contacts of the border-related cases had tested negative for Covid-19.