Treasures saved during a life of demolition

John Stil Snr has been in the demolition game for more than 40 years. In that time, he has collected everything from cannonballs to hospital books.

Along John Stil’s office bookcase are a row of old helmets – a leather police bobby hat, a yellow firefighter’s helmet emblazoned with the owner’s name in bright red letters, and the felt officer’s cap of an unknown serviceman.

Shuffling in his seat, readjusting his baseball cap and cream body warmer, Stil grabs the closest thing to hand: a collection of photos showing Wellington in its infancy, recently salvaged from a demolition.

“People just leave that behind, can you believe it?”

“It’s too good to throw away.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff John Stil holds up an old axehead, one of a collection of artefacts on display at the Nikau Contractors’ office in Auckland.

This mentality has led Stil to save hundreds of items from the scrapheap over more than 40 years in the demolition trade.

He picks up an iron cannonball and invites us to weigh it in our hands and points to his desk, where a half-finished McKenzie coat of arms sits.

He found it, he says, among building foundations at the bottom of Parnell Rise. From other clues in the soil a foundry once produced horseshoes and nails for early settlers.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Nikau Contractors chief executive and director John Stil says old sickles are commonly found during demolitions.

There’s barely a corner of the Nikau Contractors office in Auckland that doesn’t hold some saved artefacts from a pub, government building or train station.

Stil has more at his and his children's homes. He has made entire walls out of bricks still labelled with makers’ marks – a common practice back when bricks were made by hand.

Reclaimed bricks were once a big part of the trade, Stil says. He taps a framed photo of a Hoffman Kiln in New Lynn that he says he salvaged a million bricks from.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff An old TAB betting machine John Still salvaged from a demolition job.

“You would never ever be allowed to demolish that but in those days, the 1980s, it was ‘see ya later’.”

At the office’s entrance a huge red tank sits on wagon wheels. It’s an early fire hydrant used at the Port of Auckland.

“We got that probably 40 years ago,” Stil says.

“It’s not just me, most demo guys are magpies, you know?”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A large pub clock, identified as having come from The Glendower in Liverpool, dominates the wall of one boardroom.

Behind him, facing the reception, a large coat of arms in polished brass hangs. It once sat on the State Insurance Building in Takapuna, Stil says.

“They gave us a big list of things they wanted and that wasn’t on the list. We didn’t even know it was there because the building was white and that was whitewashed as well.”

This is how many of the items have found their way to Stil. All were left, forgotten or disregarded, and the building owners never asked for them.

“You’d be really surprised what people have got under their house that they don’t even know they’ve got.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff John Stil has been demolishing buildings for 40 years and shows some of the artefacts he has saved.

“Up in the top of attics too, lots of stuff just left there.”

In a hallway is a blown-up image identified as being taken around 1845, showing the earliest years of Grafton Rd in central Auckland.

An early hospital is shown, and a female asylum is identified poking out from behind a cluster of trees. That image was saved from a basement.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff An old clock that once stood on a railway platform on The Strand.

‘Days of salvaging are over’

Stil says back in the day his teams weren’t just salvaging things for interest’s sake. There was a real market for everything from furniture to toilet fittings to chimney pots.

“We used to salvage everything because there was always a market for people with batches and demolition bricks were pretty jazzy in those days, but now everything is too cheap, it all comes from China.”

Stil says in the past Kiwis were more willing to roll up their sleeves and do a little DIY, so old reclaimed hardwoods, floorboards and tiles were an attractive proposition.

The trade had changed. Demolishers used to quote low prices on the condition of longer time frames because they knew they would be able to sell a lot of the things they tore out.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff John Stil says many of the artefacts he has collected come from a time when everything was shipped from England, including this pub clock.

Today, it is all about deadlines and getting the job done quickly.

“The days of salvaging are well and truly gone where you salvaged everything in the house.”

Despite his fascination with old things, Stil says he’s never been tempted to create a museum or exhibit.

“I don’t think I’d go to that extent eh, because I think you might be divorced, because women don’t really like this sort of stuff, do they?”

He chuckles and continues on the next story.

Stil’s four children and three grandchildren all work for Nikau, and a number have never had any other job.

Demolition, Stil says, has been good for his family since the company was incorporated in 1980.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff John Stil picks up an old forged circus mallet from a display shelf in the company’s lunchroom.

A very personal job

Demolition always has the potential to become personal, either because a person is seeing a family home disappear or because of the unique discoveries it might unearth.

One job stands out as particularly personal in Stil’s mind. He speaks about his experience following the Christchurch earthquakes a decade ago, when Nikau was one of the first on the scene to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Old plaques from the outside of demolished building are displayed around the Nikau Contractors office in Penrose.

One of his sons worked with search and rescue teams to remove bodies from the Pyne Gould building, he says.

“There were about 20 bodies in there, we had to help them get out.”

“You do find a lot of stuff down there that’s quite distressing because it’s people’s property. That’s what really gets you, those sorts of jobs you got to do.

“With people’s own property you want to hand back to them if you found it, and we did.”