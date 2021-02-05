Police search Chinese Consulate in Auckland after bomb threat

The Police Specialist Search Group attended the Chinese Consulate in Ellerslie today following a bomb threat.

A bomb threat posted on a hacked Auckland events website prompted a police search at the Chinese Consulate in Ellerslie today.

The threat was posted as an article on Aucklife.co.nz just after midnight, website owner Hayley Newton told Stuff.

It read: “Your website has been hacked by 张卫能 utoyo. I am here to announce that a small pipe bomb inside an Australia Post package has been put into the Chinese consulate in Sydney.

“A second device has been put into the identical building at Auckland by our friends here.”

READ MORE:

* Wellington Railway Station reopens after bomb threat

* China interference in Hong Kong protest in New Zealand unhelpful

* Police warn Chinese and international students of threatening scammers



The hackers also claimed to have fitted an “anti-tampering mechanism” and said their motive was to punish China for the pandemic.

Police were made aware of the online threat just after 8am, a spokeswoman said.

Supplied The message left by hackers on the Aucklife.co.nz website.

“Police treated the matter seriously. As a precaution, a physical search was conducted at an Ellerslie building by the Police Specialist Search Group,” she said.

“Nothing of significance was located. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the source and validity of the threat.”

Wellington-based cybersecurity consultant Adam Boileau said neither he nor his native Chinese-speaking colleagues had heard of the hacker before and from appearances it seemed the hack wasn’t highly technical.

张卫能 roughly translates to “protect ability”.

Hayley Newton/Stuff Aucklife.co.nz owner Hayley Newton.

Newton said she received a call from the police about the article at around 11.30am and visited her website to see the article.

She contacted the website host and Aucklife.co.nz was taken offline.

Newton said she was now back in control of the website and did not know how the hackers managed to post the threat. She said the website would be reinstated soon.

Newton said she was sorry the website had been used by hackers and said it was intended as “a positive space for Auckland sights and events and all people in Auckland”.