Emergency services were called to the crash on West Coast Rd about 1.30pm on Saturday. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Makarau, north Auckland.

The crash happened about 1.30pm on West Coast Rd, according to a police statement.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Diversions are in place as the road has closed while police investigate the cause of the crash.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.