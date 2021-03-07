Police confirm body found in burning car in Auckland

Police have confirmed a body was found in a burning car in Flat Bush, Auckland, on the evening of March 6.

Police have confirmed a body was found in a burning car in South Auckland on Saturday evening.

A car was found burning in Barry Curtis Park off Chapel Road in Flat Bush at 8:10pm.

Abigail Dougherty Police and fire crews are investigating a body found in a burning car in Barry Curtis Park, Flat Bush, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene with initial reports of a possible body inside the vehicle, which they later confirmed.

Cordons will remain in place on Sunday morning while police examine the scene for further investigation.

Abigail Dougherty Cordons have been put in place as police examine the scene for further investigation.

Police are currently making enquiries to determine what has occurred.

A Stuff reporter who is at the scene said there is a blue tent over the car with six police cars and five investigative cars at the scene.

Police have asked the public to walk on the footpath on the other side as they widen the cordon.