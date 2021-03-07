Missing teen's parents send message of love and hope to Auckland memorial service

Piha locals gather to pay their respects to Eloi Rolland, the French teenager who has been missing since March 2020.

One year since the disappearance of French international student, Eloi Rolland, his parents have sent a message of love and hope.

Residents of West Auckland beach Piha held a memorial for Rolland on Sunday, where Toby Hill, a Piha local, read a statement from the teen’s parent.

“Where ever you are Eloi, we love you and we miss you. And we hope you are free, safe and sound,” Thierry and Catherine Rolland wrote.

The parents said Piha was important to their son, and he loved the beach, bush and nature of the area.

READ MORE:

* Missing French teen Eloi Rolland: Parents plead for information as son turns 19

* Missing French teen Eloi Rolland: Family say they've lost hope six months after disappearance

* Family of missing French teen Eloi Rolland 'waiting for a miracle' as search ends



The family were still searching for clues and answers into their son’s mysterious disappearance, the crowd heard.

Abigail Dougherty Piha locals gather to hold a memorial for the missing French international student, Eloi Rolland who was last seen at the West Coast beach.

Rolland, who was 18 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen travelling en route to the west coast beach, Piha.

On the evening of March 6, 2020, Rolland left his host family’s house in the North Shore and begun his journey to the beach.

CCTV footage showed Rolland at the Britomart Train Station in central Auckland, before he boarded on a train to Fruitvale Road station.

NZ Police Eloi Jean Rolland is an 18-year-old French boy who went missing in March 2020, and was last seen in the Piha vicinity. (File Photo)

Police established based on his cellphone data that he was in the Piha Road area at 9:18am on Saturday, March 7.

He has not been seen since, despite extensive searches.

Rolland was due to return to France later in March and had secured a place at the Universite de Toulouse III, where he planned to study engineering.

Rolland’s parents have been unable to travel to New Zealand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the news of the disappearance of Rolland within the Piha vicinity, residents of the area started a search party in May in hopes to find the boy.

Abigail Dougherty Held by the organisers who organised a search party for Rolland last year in May.

A year on, the search party organisers held a memorial and wreath-laying to commemorate the disappearance of Rolland.

Handmade boats were released on the river near Lion Rock.

West Auckland Cilla Isara, who organised the search party for him in May, said that Rolland’s disappearance has remained in their thoughts.

"If my daughter was to go missing in [another] country, I would only hope and pray someone would do the same for me," she said at the time.

Isara, alongside other organisers of the search party planned to mark the anniversary of Rolland’s disappearance by laying a wreath on Piha.

Abigail Dougherty Piha local Toby Hill shares a message sent from the parents who are in France.

“I thought a wreath would be perfect just to let his family know we haven’t forgotten him. My heart is feeling it for them, not being able to be here in New Zealand,” she said."

Detective McNeill who has been working on the investigation since the beginning attended the memorial.